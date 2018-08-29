Made in Singapore: The smell of memories

SINGAPORE - Her love of scents led her to the south of France, where she learnt the art of scent-making using natural aromatics.

Earlier that same year, in 2015, Ms Daphne Tan quit her job as an assistant director in an integrated communications agency.

She had the intention of returning to the corporate world one day but was so inspired by perfumery and candle-making that she never did.

"I love how scents can transport you to another moment in time, even as far back as 10 years ago," said Ms Tan, recalling how her clients could always pin a vivid memory to the whiff of a fragrance.

In 2016, she founded Candles of Light and started making candles from home. She now works from a studio space in Thomson Road.

The 34-year-old prefers to use natural ingredients, such as soya wax and beeswax, for candles. For scents, she uses essential oils, absolutes and resins.

Essential oils are usually extracted from plants using steam distillation, while absolutes are highly concentrated aromatic mixtures obtained through solvent extraction. Resins are viscous substances produced by plants.

Ms Tan does everything herself, from production to delivery.

Learn more about the art of making scented candles in this episode of Made In Singapore.