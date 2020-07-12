Loving the reopened attractions

Their relatives loved the place, but they had never been there. So when the opportunity finally came for Madam Zainah Anang, 56, and her daughter Nur Diana, 23, to visit Madame Tussauds Singapore, they seized it.

The wax museum was among 13 attractions that were allowed to resume operations in stages from July 1.

Others included the ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands, the River Safari and Jurong Bird Park, as well as indoor trampoline park Bounce Singapore.

More attractions have since been added to the list, such as the Singapore Cable Car, National Orchid Garden and the Airzone indoor suspended net playground.

On July 2, a day after Madame Tussauds Singapore reopened, Madam Zainah and her daughter paid the museum a long "overdue" visit.

Madam Zainah, an administrative manager, had planned a visit with their relatives at the end of last year, but work commitments intervened.

"My niece's family went and told me they had so much fun," she says. "But the place was closed during the circuit breaker, so we could not go."

Visiting the attraction was also a good chance to get out of the house after months of staying in.

Ms Diana, a personal assistant, enjoyed posing with the wax figures of late American boxer Muhammad Ali and Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman.

"I did not realise Muhammad Ali was so tall. When I stood next to him, my head reached only his shoulder," she says of the towering boxing legend.

"I was also very happy to take a photo with the statue of Nicole Kidman because she is a great movie actress. She can be intense and dramatic in The Interpreter (2005), but also funny and light-hearted in Bewitched (2005)."

At Bounce Singapore, located at Cineleisure mall, attendance during its first week of reopening averaged around 68 per cent of the attraction's new limited capacity of 33 jumpers an hour. This number is currently capped at 25 per cent of the venue's safety limit.

Jump sessions have also been temporarily reduced from one hour to 50 minutes to allow staff to wipe down surfaces for the next group.

Jumpers have to wear masks at all times, unless they are participating in strenuous activities such as wall running. Also, all visitors have to undergo temperature screening, check in and check out via SafeEntry, and maintain safe distancing.

Mr David Lim, 45, general manager of Bounce Singapore, says visitorship numbers have been more encouraging than expected.

On the July 6 Youth Day school holiday, attendance reached more than 90 per cent of the venue's new capacity.

"Most of our customers are kids and it is clear they miss the opportunity to enjoy the physical activities they can experience at Bounce.

"Nonetheless, we don't see a post-circuit breaker 'revenge consumption' that some people have been talking about," he says.

The Airzone playground, which reopened on July 3, has reduced its operating hours - from noon to 8.30pm daily - with fewer sessions a day and a maximum of five people a group.

Its suspended ball pit has also been replaced with an inflatable goal post and a large inflatable ball to align activities towards safe distancing. Mandatory temperature checks are also conducted.

Guests are allowed to remove their masks once they enter the play nets, as playing, bouncing and moving on the trampoline nets can be considered strenuous. Once guests exit the play nets, however, they are required to don their masks again.

Over at Resorts World Sentosa, the integrated resort has reopened its Universal Studios Singapore theme park, S.E.A. Aquarium and casino with a suite of enhanced safe management measures, to the delight of Singaporeans such as Ms Liane Seow, 25.

The public relations associate visited the aquarium with her colleagues last Tuesday, and says the experience was a welcome change from touring attractions virtually on her laptop.

"Even before the pandemic, I had spent most of my time on my laptop and phone. So when the circuit breaker happened, I regretted not having gone out more and explored different places in Singapore. When I got the chance to visit the aquarium, I felt a sense of liberation."

The outing, she adds, was thoroughly enjoyable. "My favourite spot was probably the Shark Seas enclosure, where there were hammerhead sharks. It was a great photo spot too."