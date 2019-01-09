Love in 200 words

This Valentine's Day, The Straits Times invites you to tell us a love story in miniature.
Send us a story about love - true, imagined, funny, sad, yours, anybody's - in 200 words, 200 being the magic number this Bicentennial year. We will publish the best entries on Feb 10.
• All entries must be 200 words or less.
• The Straits Times reserves the right to curate, edit and publish the entries at its discretion.
• Entries should not contain profanity or graphic language.
Please send your entry to stlife@sph.com.sg by Jan 31 with "LOVE STORY" in the e-mail subject line, along with the following details:
• Your full name as in your NRIC
• Your date of birth
• Your mobile phone number
• Your e-mail address