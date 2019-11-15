Premium
Local fashion brands thriving: ST checks 5 stores making waves in the retail world
While the notion of Singaporean labels once drew disdain, brands here are seeing steady growth at home and abroad, and winning favour with local shoppers. The Straits Times checks in with five well-known stores that are making waves in the retail world
Fashion label Beyond The Vines started in 2015 and now operates more than 10 stores across five countries, including Indonesia, Thailand and Australia.
The womenswear label, which prides itself on creating wardrobe staples, recently opened its flagship store at Funan and plans to open standalone stores in the Philippines later this month.
Topics: