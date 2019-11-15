Local fashion brands thriving: ST checks 5 stores making waves in the retail world

Beyond The Vines co-founders Daniel Chew and Rebecca Ting believe their quick success has to do with first-mover advantage.
Beyond The Vines co-founders Daniel Chew and Rebecca Ting believe their quick success has to do with first-mover advantage. ST PHOTO: KELLY HUI

While the notion of Singaporean labels once drew disdain, brands here are seeing steady growth at home and abroad, and winning favour with local shoppers. The Straits Times checks in with five well-known stores that are making waves in the retail world

Published: 
21 min ago
amandac@sph.com.sg

Fashion label Beyond The Vines started in 2015 and now operates more than 10 stores across five countries, including Indonesia, Thailand and Australia.

The womenswear label, which prides itself on creating wardrobe staples, recently opened its flagship store at Funan and plans to open standalone stores in the Philippines later this month.

Please or to continue reading the full article. Learn more about ST PREMIUM.

Enjoy unlimited access to ST's best work

  • Exclusive stories and features on multiple devices
  • In-depth analyses and opinion pieces
  • ePaper and award-winning multimedia content
Subscribe Now
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 15, 2019, with the headline 'Local fashion brands thriving'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 