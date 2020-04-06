Living Well Safe distancing perfect move for a germophobe

The tricky thing about being an incurable germophobe like me is that there are so many people who can feel snubbed.

Take this woman who sells delicious homespun fare at the food market. She once caught me wincing when her hired help rested his hands absentmindedly on the waxed surface of paper meant for wrapping takeaways. Now, she assiduously takes over from her assistant whenever she spots me in the queue.

A fellow bus passenger who sneezed into my face by happenstance was so mortified when I fumbled frantically for my stash of alcohol wipes, he disembarked lickety-split before I could, um, bless him.

This was during the halcyon pre-coronavirus days, when Singaporeans might be forgiven for thinking Covid-19 was the latest thing in condominium names.

Then, there was a guy I used to date. His carefully engineered romantic strolls with me along the scenic East Coast Park were invariably thrown into disarray by requests to make a dash to Changi Airport to use the restrooms as I could never bring myself to enter just any public toilet. You might say it was downhill between us from there.

So, when Singapore launched the multi-agency SG Clean Taskforce last month to hew social norms to higher standards of public and personal hygiene in response to the coronavirus, I felt green shoots of hope.

Perhaps now I would not feel so much like a mutant. Maybe now we could all be agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., fighting a common enemy.

However, it was when the Ministry of Health announced last week a slate of safe-distancing directives requiring at least 1m of space during public "non-transient interactions" that my hypochondriac cup absolutely runneth over with glee.

I could hardly wait for 11.59pm on March 26, when the measures kicked in.

On Saturday, I went to a neighbourhood bubble tea shop for my usual earl grey. I had just paid when I noticed the tea-rista was going from the cash register to preparing the beverage without - gasp - washing her hands.

"Excuse me," I said, gesturing to her in a I-come-in-peace sort of way. "Do you mind washing your hands first?"



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



Germophobes and regular folk. Living at odds with one another throughout history. Finally singing from the same hymn book.

In the old days, this could elicit a range of reactions, often none too congenial. One disgruntled staff made me wait while she pointedly served customers who came after me. Another looked crestfallen, as though my aversion to germs was a barometer of her professionalism or lack thereof.

Nevertheless, I kept at it. "It's the money," I used to explain over and over. It's not you, it's me; or rather, it's my money you just touched. Who knows where it has been?

For the first time, however, I had a proper bogeyman to blame for my freaky attention to bugs. "It's the coronavirus," I said with a rueful shrug and comradely smile thrown in for good measure.

Worked like a charm. She smiled back and sauntered over to the sink.

Drink in hand, I crossed the street to a mall where there was a popular laksa eatery tucked away on the ground floor.

Usually packed with weekenders, it was commonplace for diners to sweat it out on plastic stools, bumper to bumper, cheek to jowl.

Well and truly a petri dish for transmissible diseases, I used to mull with a shudder.

Not anymore. With the first volley of safe-distancing ground rules, food establishments had to peg alternate seats with tape to remind patrons to maintain healthy boundaries. Shops and retail businesses also had to cue customers to stand apart at, say, the checkout counters by marking lines on the floor.

Of course, this playbook of non-pharmacological interventions was so last Friday. A week later, as coronavirus cases continued to spike in Singapore, the Government made the call not to allow dining-in at all food outlets.

Making what was possibly my last day out (for a while, at least) count, I easily found a vacant chair at the laksa stall. Now, where should I put my shopping bag? Silly me, as if I weren't flanked by two unoccupied seats marked with an "X".

"Is this seat taken?" Someone standing next to me asked politely.

No, but he was not allowed to sit there either. Sorry, pal, rules were rules.

To show him how sorry I was, I offered his companion the other empty stool for her handbag.

"Hey, thanks." Her eyes peeping above the surgical mask crinkled with bonhomie and good old-fashioned female bonding.

As I waited for the shuttle bus that would take me home, a man appearing dishevelled and with bloodshot eyes shuffled up behind me. He was sloshed.

I fixed him with a gimlet glare, but he lumbered forward.

"Social distancing."

He stopped in his tracks, took a moment and nodded in agreement. One step back. Another. Perfect.