Lifestyle Picks Podcast: Singapore ukulele prodigy wins international title; free SG uke livestreams

Lifestyle Picks Ep 80: Singapore ukulele prodigy wins international title; free SG uke livestreams

Synopsis: Every Thursday, find out about #StayHome lifestyle, entertainment and food choices during the Covid-19 circuit breaker period in Singapore now.

For our #StayHome edition, host Ernest Luis speaks remotely with special guests - Evan De Silva, a 15-year-old student at School of the Arts Singapore, and ukulele artiste and instructor Alan Soo.

We talk about Evan's recent win on May 10 for the 8th Thailand International Ukulele Contest 2020 - where he was judged the overall winner and also, the best instrumental player. (1:04)

For our podcast, the self-taught Evan also plays on the spot, his winning and original composition Stallion - a stunning show of lightning-quick strumming bursts and tender harmonic notes. (1:37)

Held online and remotely, this title is Evan's biggest win so far in his budding ukulele journey since he picked up the instrument at the age of 8. He talks about how he composes instrumentals (4:42), how his parents don't push him for success (6:20) and how he basically does everything by himself.

Evan is showing signs of being one of Singapore's biggest teenage stars when it comes to the loveable small Hawaiian instrument - alongside the likes of Thailand's Sydney Uke and China's internationally acclaimed Feng E. (8:00)

Mr Soo then talks to us about why the ukulele has a growing appeal among young and old alike in Singapore. (8:48)

He tells us how to discover free ukulele livestreams every week in Singapore and an upcoming Ukulele Movement open mic held via the Zoom conferencing app on May 30 (7.30pm till 9.30pm). (11:00)

Registration is free.

Produced by: Ernest Luis & ST Lifestyle desk

Edited by: Penelope Lee

