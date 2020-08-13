Lifestyle Picks Podcast: Singapore Literature Prize going virtual for the first time

Lifestyle Picks Ep 89: Singapore Literature Prize going virtual for the first time

6:30 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, find out about lifestyle and even stay-home entertainment choices during the Covid-19 period in Singapore.

This week, Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts The Straits Times' arts correspondent Olivia Ho to chat about the Singapore Literature Prize, which will go virtual for the first time with a ceremony live-streamed from the Singapore Book Council's Facebook and YouTube pages on Aug 27, 8pm.

Not only can the public tune in, they also get to vote in the inaugural Reader's Favourite category, the winning writers of which will receive $1,000 in cash while voters stand a chance to win book vouchers.

Produced by: Money FM's Bernard Lim & ST Lifestyle desk

Edited by: Bernard Lim & Penelope Lee

Follow Lifestyle Picks podcast every Thursday and rate us on:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaL

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg