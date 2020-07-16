Lifestyle Picks Podcast: Singapore jazz legend Jeremy Monteiro celebrates 60th birthday with free online concert

Lifestyle Picks Ep 85: Singapore jazz legend Jeremy Monteiro celebrates 60th birthday with free online concert

7:13 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, find out about lifestyle and even stay-home entertainment choices during the Covid-19 period in Singapore.

This week, Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts The Straits Times' music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi to share his picks for the week.

Singapore's jazz salwart, Jeremy Monteiro, who is also the executive and director of the Jazz Association (Singapore), turned 60 in June and will be celebrating his sixth decade with an online concert. The concert is free and will feature both local artistes as well as world-renowned musicians.

While the concert is free, viewers are encouraged to donate to the non-profit Jazz Association (Singapore).

Go to www.jazzassociation.sg/support-us. Tax benefits apply.

The Straits Times is the official media for the Jeremy Monteiro At 60 - Celebrating A Life In Music concert.

Find out more by listening to this episode.

Produced by: Money FM's Bernard Lim & ST Lifestyle desk

Edited by: Bernard Lim & Penelope Lee

