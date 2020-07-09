Lifestyle Picks Podcast: Psychological horror film Swallow and controversial erotic drama 365 Days

Lifestyle Picks Ep 84: Psychological horror film Swallow and controversial erotic drama 365 Days

9:52 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, find out about lifestyle and even stay-home entertainment choices during the Covid-19 period in Singapore.

This week, Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts The Straits Times' film correspondent John Lui who talks about some dark films released recently.

Swallow, a psychological horror film, tells the story of a stay-home wife who seems to have everything one may wish for in life, but develops depression from being emotionally and physically isolated. She develops a compulsion for swallowing small household objects.

Highly-controversial erotic drama 365 Days has been released on Netflix, and it has been in the top 10 most-watch lists of many countries, including Singapore, for weeks. Popular as it is, the film has received backlash for "glamourising kidnapping and sex trafficking".

Find out what Lui thinks of them.

Produced by: Money FM's Bernard Lim & ST Lifestyle desk

Edited by: Bernard Lim & Penelope Lee

