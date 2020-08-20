Lifestyle Picks Podcast: Netflix thriller about pill that grants users temporary superpowers

Lifestyle Picks Ep 90: Netflix thriller about pill that grants users temporary superpowers
8:26 mins
Synopsis: Every Thursday, find out about lifestyle and even stay-home entertainment choices during the Covid-19 period in Singapore.
Project Power is an ambitious take on what is by now a standard science-fiction premise of the drug that grants superpowers to ordinary folk. Like many thrillers, it contains the moral: Those who defy nature will face consequences.
Defying nature here is New Orleans teenager Robin (Dominique Fishback), a dealer in the super-stimulant given the name Power; there is cop Frank (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), tracking down the source of the drug. Jamie Foxx appears as The Major, a mysterious super-soldier also looking for the makers of the glowing orange pill.
There are a couple of fresh twists here, such as the notion that swallowing the drug leads to unpredictable results.
Produced by: Money FM's Bernard Lim & ST Lifestyle desk
Edited by: Bernard Lim & Penelope Lee
Follow Lifestyle Picks podcast every Thursday and rate us on:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaL
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg