Lifestyle Picks Podcast: Netflix thriller about pill that grants users temporary superpowers

Lifestyle Picks Ep 90: Netflix thriller about pill that grants users temporary superpowers

8:26 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, find out about lifestyle and even stay-home entertainment choices during the Covid-19 period in Singapore.

Project Power is an ambitious take on what is by now a standard science-fiction premise of the drug that grants superpowers to ordinary folk. Like many thrillers, it contains the moral: Those who defy nature will face consequences.

Defying nature here is New Orleans teenager Robin (Dominique Fishback), a dealer in the super-stimulant given the name Power; there is cop Frank (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), tracking down the source of the drug. Jamie Foxx appears as The Major, a mysterious super-soldier also looking for the makers of the glowing orange pill.

There are a couple of fresh twists here, such as the notion that swallowing the drug leads to unpredictable results.

Produced by: Money FM's Bernard Lim & ST Lifestyle desk

Edited by: Bernard Lim & Penelope Lee

