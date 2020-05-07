Lifestyle Picks Podcast: Get bubble tea delivered home; check out Singapore music playlists

Lifestyle Picks Ep 78 (#StayHome edition): Get bubble tea delivered home; check out Spotify Singapore music playlists

Synopsis: Every Thursday, find out about #StayHome lifestyle, entertainment and food choices during the Covid-19 circuit breaker period in Singapore now.

For our #StayHome edition, host Ernest Luis speaks remotely with ST's music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi and food correspondent Eunice Quek:

1. Music streaming app Spotify has made it easier for listeners to discover new Singapore-made pop music as well as revisit old favourites with its refreshed and new playlists called Rising 65, Garden Essentials and the intriguing Causeway Trends (0:48)

2. Find out about The Purple Symphony Ensemble, an inclusive Singaporean orchestra made up of 15 musicians with and without special needs (4:58)

3. Also, what could future concerts look like? Will there be a mix of live venues with crowd restrictions and the rest as paying fans logging on from home? (6:00)

4. How can Singaporeans now get their bubble tea fix safely at home during this circuit breaker period? Find out how bubble tea chains have teamed up with eateries to offer the drinks through their delivery services (8:08)

5. Why many people are excited about the pairing between Koi bubble tea and online restaurant Grain, as they extend their reach from the east to the west (9:50)

Produced by: Ernest Luis & ST Lifestyle desk

Edited by: Adam Azlee

