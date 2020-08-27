Lifestyle Picks Podcast: Esplanade's Red Dot August boasts home-grown musicians Weish, Crystal Goh, MadHatter Project

Lifestyle Picks Ep 91: Esplanade's Red Dot August boasts home-grown musicians; Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga to duet at MTV Video Music Awards

Synopsis: Every Thursday, find out about lifestyle and even stay-home entertainment choices during the Covid-19 period in Singapore.

This week, Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts The Straits Times' music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi to share his picks for the week.

The fourth week of the Esplanade's Red Dot August, a series that highlights Singaporean and Singapore-based talents, features a multi-genre mix of home-grown musicians.

Among the acts performing in online shows are electronic artist Weish and singer-songwriter Crystal Goh. They will sing tunes written by youth from Singapore Girls' Home, who took part in the Esplanade's Songwriting for Hope programme.

Also on the bill are a set by indie pop band The MadHatter Project, winners of the 2015 Noise Singapore music award, as well as an Instagram Live chat with Melbourne-based Singapore jazz singer and composer Dawn Ho.

This year's MTV Video Music Awards will be streamed online.

A highlight will be a joint performance by pop stars Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. They are expected to play their hit duet, Rain On Me, the first time they are both performing the song live. Other big music stars slated to perform include Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, BTS and Doja Cat.

