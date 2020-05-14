Lifestyle Picks Podcast: Discover Singapore's diverse arts practitioners from comfort of home

Lifestyle Picks Ep 79: Discover Singapore's diverse arts practitioners from comfort of home

Synopsis: Every Thursday, find out about #StayHome lifestyle, entertainment and food choices during the Covid-19 circuit breaker period in Singapore now.

For our #StayHome edition, host Ernest Luis speaks remotely with ST journalist Prisca Ang.

They discuss From The Living Room, a new online series commissioned by the National Arts Council (NAC), which runs until June 20.

The series is part of NAC's #SGCultureAnywhere campaign, which brings together an array of Singapore arts offerings on one digital platform - hosted on the A-List.Sg website and also streamed every weeknight at 8pm on NAC's Facebook page.

Find out how many artists and groups will be featured for each half-hour performance as theatre practitioners such as Janice Koh, Jo Tan, Pamela Oei host and interview the performers.

For a start, what acts can we expect today (May 14) and tomorrow?

