Lifestyle Picks Ep 83: Visit gallery of women's fashion from late Qing through Republican era

6:21 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, find out about lifestyle and even stay-home entertainment choices during the Covid-19 period in Singapore.

This week, Money FM's Bernard Lim calls up The Straits Times' senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern to talk about Asian Civilisations Museum’s new galleries.

The Fashion & Textile gallery is opening with a very nice collection of outfits that track the development of women’s fashion from the late Qing through to the Republican era. It’s quite amazing what women’s clothes and shoes can tell you about a society.

The jewellery collection is delightfully surprising as one of the first exhibits you encounter is a crown plaited from grass and headgear with elephants teeth, seeds and feathers.

Find out more by reading Ong's article.

Produced by: Money FM's Bernard Lim & ST Lifestyle desk

Edited by: Bernard Lim & Penelope Lee

