Life Picks Podcast: Singapore Writers' Festival and Shabu-Shabu

Life Picks Ep 56: What to do in S'pore (Oct 31 to Nov 14): Singapore Writers' Festival and Shabu-Shabu

13:02 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, Claressa Monteiro from Money FM chats with ST arts correspondent Olivia Ho about what to look out for at the Singapore Writers Festival helmed by poet Pooja Nansi, including talks by big-name authors Marlon James, Min-Jin Lee, Roxane Gay and Pico Iyer as well as a debate on feminism and a dikir barat rap battle. The event runs from Nov 1 to Nov 10.

Food correspondent Eunice Quek also recommends the new Japanese shabu-shabu restaurant Makino at Paya Lebar Quarter mall. Special items on the menu include a unique mentaiko soup as one of the soup bases, as well as “avalanche sushi”, where ingredients such as spicy tuna are piled onto sushi rice.

Produced by: Money FM's Claressa Monteiro & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Money FM's Vrinda Kudaisya & Penelope Lee

