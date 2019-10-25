Life Picks Podcast: Masala Dosa; Halloween drinks

Life Picks Ep 55: What to do in S'pore (Oct 24 to Nov 7): Masala Dosa (food); Halloween drinks (swig)
7:34 mins
Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.
This week, deputy editor of Life Melissa Sim chats with colleague Anjali Raguraman about trick or treating at participating bars in Tanjong Pagar Road as part of Nightmare in Tanjong Pagar from Oct 26 to Nov 2, while Tan Hsueh Yun recommends the Masala Dosa at Como Cuisine in Dempsey Road.
Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis
Edited by: Adam Azlee
