Life Picks Podcast: Highly-anticipated films Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Ip Man 4: The Finale and famous Chindamani prata

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Life Picks Ep 63: Highly-anticipated films Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Ip Man 4: The Finale and famous Chindamani prata
16:41 mins
Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.
Follow Life Picks podcasts and rate us on:
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/o8MK
Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oXeS
Playlist: https://str.sg/JwuG
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Thank you for your support! ST and BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: https://str.sg/Jw5T
Watch a video of Podcasts on the rise in Singapore: https://youtu.be/aGJ4cbch6eQ