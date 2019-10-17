Life Picks podcast: Highlights of the exhibition On Paper: Singapore Before 1867

Among the highlights of the On Paper: Singapore Before 1867 exhibition is a 1822 hand-drawn map (pictured) by Captain James Franklin, which shows the earliest record of Singapore’s shape and size.
Cream Of Mushroom Soup at Professor Brawn Bistro at the Enabling Village
Lead vocalist Wu Ching-feng of Taiwanese band sodagreen performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 30 August 2014.
(Clockwise from top right) Entertainment writer Boon Chan, food writer Hedy Khoo and culture and arts writer Ong Sor Fern share their picks for the week with host Melissa Sim on this episode of Life Picks.
Life Picks Ep 54: What to do in Singapore (Oct 17-31): Cream of mushroom soup (food); On Paper: Singapore Before 1867 (arts); Spaceman (album) 

12:08 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks. 

This week, deputy editor of Life Melissa Sim chats with colleague Hedy Khoo about Professor Brawn Bistro at Enabling Village in Lengkok Bahru, while Ong Sor Fern recommends the exhibition On Paper: Singapore Before 1867 at the National Library Building.

Also, have a listen to Spaceman, the debut solo album from Sodagreen frontman Wu Ching-feng, recommended by Boon Chan. 

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

