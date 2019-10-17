Life Picks podcast: Highlights of the exhibition On Paper: Singapore Before 1867

Life Picks Ep 54: What to do in Singapore (Oct 17-31): Cream of mushroom soup (food); On Paper: Singapore Before 1867 (arts); Spaceman (album)
12:08 mins
Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.
This week, deputy editor of Life Melissa Sim chats with colleague Hedy Khoo about Professor Brawn Bistro at Enabling Village in Lengkok Bahru, while Ong Sor Fern recommends the exhibition On Paper: Singapore Before 1867 at the National Library Building.
Also, have a listen to Spaceman, the debut solo album from Sodagreen frontman Wu Ching-feng, recommended by Boon Chan.
Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis
Edited by: Adam Azlee
