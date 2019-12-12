Life Picks Podcast: Get up close with raw dance work and raw aged sashimi

Life Picks Ep 62: Get up close with raw dance work and raw aged sashimi

16:45 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, Money FM's Claressa Monteiro chats with ST arts correspondent Olivia Ho about T.H.E. Dance Company's new work PheNoumenon, which disregards the usual boundaries between the performers and the audience as dancers suddenly scream, fling things and pass so close you can see the perspiration on their skin.

STFood Online editor Hedy Khoo also comes on the show to speak about a new restaurant called Kyoten in Yong Siak Street where the owner-chef takes particular pride in his raw food items - sashimi and sushi.

Chef Anson is Singaporean and has specialised in Japanese cuisine for 19 years. He wants to give customers here a taste of the traditional style of sushi.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro & ST Lifestyle desk

Edited by: Jon Silva & Penelope Lee

