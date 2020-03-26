Life Picks Podcast: Find a good value omakase meal; Artworks by 3 Singaporean artists

Life Picks Ep 77: Find a good value omakase meal; Artworks by 3 Singaporean artists

8:34 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, Money FM's Michelle Martin speaks with ST's senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke about Mai by Dashi Master Marusaya's omakase meal. It is a good value meal with seasonal ingredients and perfect for dinner.

ST's lifestyle correspondent Benson Ang shares about the visual arts exhibition The Question of Form, an exhibition that features a selection of 25 artworks by Singaporean artists Cheong Soo Pieng, Wong Keen and Boo Sze Yang. It is held at the the artcommune gallery at Carlton Hotel, Bras Basah Road.

Before you head down, do check its website or call the hotel to find out if it is still being held, as the coronavirus situation is forcing more event organisers to adapt or cancel their plans.

Produced by: Michelle Martin & ST Lifestyle desk

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee

Follow Life Picks podcasts and rate us on:

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/o8MK

Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oXeS

Playlist: https://str.sg/JwuG

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Thank you for your support! ST and BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: https://str.sg/Jw5T