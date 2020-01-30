Life Picks Podcast: Enjoy Pentatonix's a cappella show; savour roast meats at CNY buffets

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Life Picks Ep 69: Enjoy Pentatonix's a cappella show; Savour roast meats at CNY buffets

15:15 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, Money FM's Claressa Monteiro chats with ST's assistant Life editor Boon Chan about Grammy-winning American a cappella group Pentatonix, who are performing in Singapore on Feb 11.

ST's food correspondent Eunice Quek also comes on the show to tell us how roast meats take centre stage at The Carvery’s carving stations for its Chinese New Year buffets.

Menu highlights include the restaurant’s signature spit-roast chicken with a delicious char siew glaze; roast leg of lamb with cumin and coriander; and porchetta stuffed with mushrooms, chestnuts and glutinous rice – complete with a crisp, crunchy crackling.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro & ST Lifestyle desk

Edited by: Jon Silva & Penelope Lee

