Life Picks Podcast: Discover local birding scene; where to find a Master Chef CNY menu

A mockup of artist Frank Jarvis' desk greets visitors to The Art Of Birding exhibition at the CDL Green Gallery.
A mockup of artist Frank Jarvis' desk greets visitors to The Art Of Birding exhibition at the CDL Green Gallery.PHOTO: NATIONAL PARKS BOARD
Shang Social at Jewel Changi Airport.
Shang Social at Jewel Changi Airport.PHOTO: CHOPE WEBSITE
Money FM's Claressa Monteiro (right) chats with ST's senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern (centre) and ST's food critic Wong Ah Yoke (left) about their picks for the week.
Money FM's Claressa Monteiro (right) chats with ST's senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern (centre) and ST's food critic Wong Ah Yoke (left) about their picks for the week.
Published
1 hour ago

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Life Picks Ep 68: Discover local birding scene; where to find a Master Chef CNY menu

17:10 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

Topics: 

