Life Picks Podcast: Dessert versions of ondeh ondeh worth drooling over

Life Picks Ep 60: Dessert versions of ondeh ondeh worth drooling over

12:26 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, Money FM's Claressa Monteiro chats with ST's food editor Tan Hsueh Yun.

They talk about Kenneth Seah, the pastry maestro behind Japanese-inspired bakery Kki Sweets - which closed its doors in 2016. He is selling his version of ondeh ondeh and two other special desserts (kueh pie tee and jagung) as part of a Kki x Roketto collaboration till Dec 4, 2019, at Roketto Izakaya at Frasers Towers.

Roketto, which serves small plates, is chef Willin Low’s latest baby. The izakaya takes over in the evenings from Relish, which serves burgers and pastas during the day.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro & ST Lifestyle desk

Edited by: Jon Silva & Penelope Lee

