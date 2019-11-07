Life Picks Podcast: Checking out U2's Singapore concerts and Yun Nans' new Westgate outlet

Life Picks Ep 57: Checking out U2's Singapore concerts and Yun Nans' new Westgate outlet

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, Money FM's Claressa Monteiro chats with ST's assistant Life editor Boon Chan about U2's highly-anticipated Joshua Tree Tour on Nov 30 & Dec 1 at the National Stadium, where the Irish rockers will perform for the first time in Singapore.

ST's food critic Wong Ah Yoke shares more about Yun Nans' second outlet opening at Westgate in Jurong. It is bigger than the Jewel outlet and has some new items exclusive to it on top of its signature Yunnan dishes.

