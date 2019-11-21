Life Picks Podcast: Buy art you can actually afford; feast on extra tender and juicy pork loin

Life Picks Ep 59: Buy art you can actually afford; feast on extra tender and juicy pork loin

16:53 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, Money FM's Claressa Monteiro chats with ST's arts correspondent Ong Sor Fern about the Affordable Art Fair (Nov 22-24). It is the 10th edition of the fair, and this year, there is a charity component - a workshop on Nov 22 where visitors can pay $30 to decorate a sculpture of a dog called Songsong and the net profits will go to the Singapore Cancer Society.

ST's food correspondent Eunice Quek gushes over the new Shiokoji Tonkatsu Keisuke concept at Paya Lebar Square. Shiokoji (shio is salt and koji is fermented yeast) is a fermented rice seasoning ingredient which is used to marinate the pork loin and tenderloin - so the meat is extra tender and tasty.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro & ST Lifestyle desk

Edited by: Jon Silva & Penelope Lee

