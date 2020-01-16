Life Picks Podcast: Bartop dancing for women in Clarke Quay; Little Women worth watching in cinemas

Dancers from bar-restaurant Coyote Ugly Saloon, dancing on the bar top at the newest outlet at Clarke Quay as our podcasters highlight it as a place to visit in this Life Picks podcast.
Dancers from bar-restaurant Coyote Ugly Saloon, dancing on the bar top at the newest outlet at Clarke Quay as our podcasters highlight it as a place to visit in this Life Picks podcast.ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
Still from the film Little Women featuring Saoirse Ronan (left) and Timothee Chalamet. Our Life Picks podcasters say the latest movie adaptation is worth watching at local cinemas as it opens Jan 16.
Still from the film Little Women featuring Saoirse Ronan (left) and Timothee Chalamet. Our Life Picks podcasters say the latest movie adaptation is worth watching at local cinemas as it opens Jan 16.PHOTO: SONY PICTURES
Published
52 min ago

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Life Picks Ep 67: Bartop dancing for women in Clarke Quay; Little Women worth the watch in cinemas

10:52 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

Follow Life Picks podcasts and rate us on:

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/o8MK

Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oXeS

Playlist: https://str.sg/JwuG

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Thank you for your support! ST and BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: https://str.sg/Jw5T

Topics: 

Branded Content