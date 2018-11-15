Life Picks Podcast: Animal mutilation in new Lars von Trier movie and a minimalism exhibition

Life Picks Ep 12 (Nov 15) - Minimalism exhibition at National Gallery Singapore and ArtScience Museum, and psychological horror film The House That Jack Built

8:49 mins

Synopsis: A new weekly podcast by The Straits Times, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.

We chat about the new Lars Von Trier movie The House That Jack Built, which is in cinemas from Nov 16, and the collaboration between National Gallery Singapore and the ArtScience Museum to present the first survey of Minimalist art in South-east Asia.

The exhibition runs from Nov 16 to April 14, 2019 and features artists such as Donald Judd, Ai Weiwei, Olafur Eliasson and Singaporean Tang Da Wu.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Subscribe, like and rate Life Picks on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGc

iTunes: http://str.sg/oeXg

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/o8Gx

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts