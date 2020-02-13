Life Picks Podcast: 2020 still great year to catch 80s hit pop acts

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Life Picks Ep 71: Finding great sourdough breads; 2020 still great year to catch 80s hit acts

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, Money FM's Michelle Martin chats with ST's food editor Tan Hsueh Yun. They talk about Woodlands Sourdough, a popular bakery that you can now find at The Longhaus, 183 Upper Thomson Rd.

Woodlands Sourdough is now using more wholegrains to create more substantial breads. Listen on to hear how Tan describes their offerings and it may just stir your hunger pangs. They also serve pizzas from noon on Sundays.

ST's music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi discusses how this year is good for fans of pop acts from the 1980s. Norwegian trio A-Ha, known for 1980s hits such as Take On Me, will play their first Singapore show at Singapore Turf Club @ Kranji on March 21 while British pop duo Pet Shop Boys have just released a new album, their 14th, Hotspot.

Also performing in Singapore in the later part of the year is Tony Hadley, the singer from Spandau Ballet, one of the most popular British pop groups from the 1980s. He will perform at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Oct 10.

