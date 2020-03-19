Life Picks Podcast: 1-for-1 Teochew porridge dinner buffet; free party for those missing the dance floor

Life Picks Ep 76: 1-for-1 Teochew porridge dinner buffet; free party for those missing the dance floor

8:33 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, Money FM's Michelle Martin speaks with ST's food correspondent Eunice Queck about a one-for-one Teochew porridge dinner buffet deal at Oscars, Conrad Centennial Singapore. The deal lasts through the month of March, from Sundays to Thursdays.

ST's entertainment and nightlife reporter Anjali Raguraman talks about Better Days, organised by Collective Minds. This is a party for those missing the dance floor, with a fantastic line-up that you would see spinning at underground parties.

Following the government advisory, it will be limited to fewer than 250 people at 222 Arts House.

Produced by: Michelle Martin & ST Lifestyle desk

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee

