Life Picks Ep 75: Earth Hour 2020 concert goes online; find the softest strawberry bingsu

Life Picks Ep 75: Earth Hour 2020 concert goes online; where to find the softest strawberry bingsu

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, Money FM's Michelle Martin speaks with ST's food editor Tan Hsueh Yun about Cafe de muse's fresh strawberry bingsu. It has the softest ice, packed with strawberries and a nice surprise as a finish.

The store can be found at Isetan Scotts.

ST's music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi shares about Earth Hour 2020's free concert on March 28. It will be taking place online in view of the coronavirus threat, with a line-up that includes some of the local music scene's top contemporary pop, indie and hip-hop artists.

