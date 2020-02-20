Life Picks Ep 72: Art of Japanese metal craft; Tiong Bahru Bakery's new diner concept

10:56 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, Money FM's Michelle Martin chats with ST's food correspondent Eunice Quek about a new diner concept at Tiong Bahru Bakery at Raffles City and Funan mall, that offers fermented ingredients, and more options for vegans and vegetarians.

Highlights are the hot chicken salad with caramelised pumpkin and the miso wholewheat spaghetti with broccolini. Do check out the pulled pork creamy risoni pasta, as the pulled pork is marinated for two days.

ST's senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern also comes on the show to talk about workshops that cover knife finishing and hammering copperware at a unique show at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, called Roots of Metalcraft: Tsubame-Sanjo, Niigata, Japan.

Produced by: Michelle Martin & ST Lifestyle desk

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng & Ernest Luis

Follow Life Picks podcasts and rate us on:

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/o8MK

Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oXeS

Playlist: https://str.sg/JwuG

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Thank you for your support! ST and BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: https://str.sg/Jw5T