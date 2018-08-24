Life! Picks Aug 24: A complete guide to what to do this weekend

FOOD PICKS

Wong Ah Yoke, Food Critic, recommends:

Yoshiyuki is now Yoshi

Kaiseki Yoshiyuki at the basement of Forum The Shopping Mall is now called simply Yoshi. The fine-dining kaiseki restaurant has also become less formal, with a brighter entrance and a simpler menu.

Lunch has donburi menus from $58, but there are also three eight-course set menus for lunch and dinner - the maguro menu ($158), the wagyu beef menu ($178) and the uni menu ($188) - with sake pairings at extra cost.

Except for the main course, the sets are similar with appetisers, soup, sashimi, chawanmushi and desserts.

I tried the wagyu menu and, though not as lavish as the previous kaiseki meals I had eaten at Yoshiyuki, it was substantial enough. And the starters and sashimi were just as refined.



Yoshi's sashimi platter consisting of uni, oily tuna belly and mild-flavoured stone flounder. ST PHOTO: JAIME EE



The wagyu was served in the shiizakana course - a clear broth with vegetables, tofu and thin slices of the beef.

The rice course, which was supposed to be a wagyu beef don, was swapped to sakura ebi on rice instead because the tiny shrimps were in season.

I would have preferred more beef, but the shrimps were good, too.

WHERE: Yoshi, 583 Orchard Road, B1-39 Forum The Shopping Mall

MRT: Orchard

OPEN: Noon to 2pm, 7 to 10pm. Closed on Sundays

TEL: 8188-0900

Nasi lemak ice cream



Cold Stone Creamery’s nasi lemak ice cream. ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE



Every time August comes around, eateries try to whip up something crazy revolving around a popular local dish - all in the spirit of National Day.

This year, the most bizarre must be Cold Stone Creamery's nasi lemak ice cream. The idea sounds crazy enough - coconut ice cream tossed on a cold stone with roasted peanuts and spicy sambal ikan bilis. This is then scooped into a pandan waffle bowl and topped with rice puffs, more peanuts and ikan bilis and two fresh slices of cucumber.

When you eat it, you get a mix of sweet and savoury flavours that seem odd at first, but it slowly grows on you. There isn't much sambal, just small swirls of it, so you don't taste it with every scoop. But when you do, the spicy kick is definitely something you get from nasi lemak.

It's not brilliant, but it's not bad either. In fact, it's turned out to be so popular that Cold Stone has extended its sales beyond this month until Sept 30.

There's also a pulut hitam ice cream created for the same promotion period, but that's such a common flavour it's hardly worth exclaiming over.

Each ice cream costs $8.50 a cup, but since there's a one-for-one offer going on till Sept 30, you can have two cups for that price if you like. Just make sure you share them. The servings are big.

WHERE: Cold Stone Creamery, locations at Waterway Point, Orchard Central, VivoCity and HillV2

MRT: Punggol; Somerset; Harbourfront; Hillview

OPEN: Outlets are open from 11am to 10pm daily

Cantonese with a twist



Sauteed boneless chicken wing and frog leg skewered with abalone from Shang Palace. ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE



Shang Palace has launched a series of monthly menus called The Chef's Table that feature special dishes by chef Mok Kit Keung that are not among the restaurant's usual offerings.

The first menu for this month features six courses of traditional Cantonese dishes given a signature touch by the chef that makes each of them unique.

An example is a wok-fried French pigeon breast with preserved vegetables. The pigeon is done three ways - the drumstick is roasted Cantonese style, the breast fillet pan-fried and drizzled with a reduced jus sauce, and the last is a steamed patty of minced pigeon and the sweet preserved vegetable called mui choy in Cantonese. The vegetable is also deep-fried to a crisp and used to form a bed for the meat.

Another dish I like is a combination of sauteed boneless chicken wing and frog leg skewered with abalone, vegetables and Yunnan ham. The chicken has a good, firm bite and the frog is smooth and sweet.

Priced at $128 a person, this is the best menu by chef Mok that I've tasted since he joined the restaurant after transferring last year from the two-Michelin-starred Shang Palace in the Kowloon Shangri-La Hotel in Hong Kong.

WHERE: Shang Palace, Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, Orange Grove Road

MRT: Orchard

OPEN: Noon to 2.30pm (weekdays), 11am to 3pm (weekends and public holidays), 6 to 10pm daily

PRICE: $128 a person

TEL: 6213-4473

Martin Foo's creations at Crystal Jade



Grilled USDA beef short rib with honey char siew sauce from Crystal Jade Palace. PHOTO: CRYSTAL JADE GROUP



Chef Martin Foo, who had helmed the kitchens of VLV and Tong Le Private Dining, is now group executive chef of Crystal Jade Group and is responsibly for renewing the menus of all the restaurants under the group.

For starters, he has launched a $128 six-course set menu as well as a special a la carte menu of his creations at Crystal Jade Palace in Takashimaya, where he is based.

Standout dishes from the set menu include a grilled USDA beef short rib with honey char siew sauce, which combines the tender and fatty meat with the chef's delectable sauce.

And from the a la carte menu, try the clean-tasting dish of poached Australian baby spinach with fresh beancurd skin, ginkgo and whole garlic ($24), which presents a new way to eat the salad leaf.

WHERE: Crystal Jade Palace, 04-19 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road

MRT: Orchard

WHEN: Till Sept 30, 11.30am to 3pm, 6 to 10.30pm (Mondays to Fridays), 11am to 10.30pm (Saturdays), 10am to 10.30pm (Sundays)

TEL: 6735-2388

ARTS PICKS

Akshita Nanda, Arts Correspondent, recommends:

STPI'S ANNUAL OPEN HOUSE: POP IN AND POP ART!



Kids can create their own designs at the printing workshop at STPI – Creative Workshop & Gallery's open-house weekend. PHOTO: STPI - CREATIVE WORKSHOP & GALLERY



STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery hosts an Open House weekend and guests can take part in print- and paper-making activities alongside artists. The theme is Pop Art, coinciding with the ongoing exhibition Handmade Readymades featuring works by key modern artists Jasper Johns, Roy Lichtenstein, Robert Rauschenberg and James Rosenquist.

BE OUR ARTIST FOR THE DAY

Explore different print-making techniques at the STPI Gallery and create your own art.

WHERE: STPI Gallery, STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay

WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday, 11am to 5pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: www.stpi.com.sg/programmes

PRINT WITH THE PROS



Guests at STPI – Creative Workshop & Gallery's open-house weekend can take part in print- and paper-making activities. PHOTO: STPI



Artists who collaborate with STPI demonstrate techniques such as lithography, relief printing and screen printing.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 11am to 5pm

WHERE: STPI Creative Workshop, STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: www.stpi.com.sg/programmes

EN BLOC, OR BUILDINGS MUST DIE:

Until Sept 23, The Substation presents a mini-festival on architecture and heritage in Singapore. Highlights include art exhibition Deathsong, where independent cultural and social enterprise Post-Museum and artists such as Min-Wei Ting, Raymond Goh and Hayati Mokhtar present their visions for the local landscape.

Too Young to Die: Giving New Lease of Life To Singapore's Modernist Icons looks at iconic buildings such as Pearl Bank Apartments, People's Park Complex, and Golden Mile Complex, and the tussle between conservation and redevelopment. It is co-presented with Dr Chua Ai Lin and the Singapore Heritage Society

DEATHSONG

WHERE: Gallery & Theatre, The Substation, 45 Armenian Street

MRT: City Hall/ Bras Basah

WHEN: Until Sept 23, Wednesdays to Sundays, noon to 8pm. Closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and public holidays.

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: citieschange.sg/En-Bloc-or-Buildings-Must-Die

TOO YOUNG TO DIE: GIVING NEW LEASE OF LIFE TO SINGAPORE'S MODERNIST ICONS

WHERE: Random Room, The Substation, 45 Armenian Street

MRT: City Hall/ Bras Basah

WHEN: Until Sept 23, Wednesdays to Sundays, noon to 8pm. Closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and public holidays.

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: citieschange.sg/En-Bloc-or-Buildings-Must-Die

THE RAINBOW FISH



The Rainbow Fish is a black-light and puppetry adaptation of a beloved children’s book by Marcus Pfister. PHOTO: ACT 3 INTERNATIONAL



This black-light and puppetry adaptation of a beloved children's book by Marcus Pfister takes viewers to the depths of the ocean, where a brilliantly coloured fish learns to share and to treasure friendships. It is suitable for three- to eight-year-olds. The Rainbow Fish is staged by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia, presented by Act 3 International.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre

MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place

WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday, 10.30am and 2.30pm; Aug 28, 10am and noon; Aug 29, 10am.

ADMISSION: $18 to $48 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg)

GIGS PICKS

Boon Chan, Media Correspondent, recommends:

IN::MUSIC - MARY WONG & ARIANE GOH: PEOPLE & STORIES



Local singer-songwriters Mary Wong (left) and Ariane Goh. PHOTO: ESPLANADE



Local singer-songwriters Mary Wong and Ariane Goh present original music inspired by their daily lives at this showcase. They have also teamed up to come up with a new work, a duet titled Ren Shi Wu (People Happenings Things).

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade

WHEN: Aug 24, 8pm

ADMISSION: $20 from esplanade.com and Sistic and cash only at the door

SINGAPOPERA - A CELEBRATION OF THE MUSICALS OF DICK LEE



Songs penned by Dick Lee will be performed by local musical actors including Sebastian Tan (top right) and Alemay Fernandez (top left). PHOTO: DICK LEE ASIA



Beauty World - one of the earliest Singapore English-language musicals - marks its 30th anniversary this year; hit Hong Kong musical Snow.Wolf.Lake turns 21. What they have in common is veteran musician Dick Lee, who also penned the music in works ranging from Fried Rice Paradise (1991) to Forbidden City: Portrait Of An Empress (2002). The songs will be performed by local musical actors including Sebastian Tan and Alemay Fernandez.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade

WHEN: Aug 25, 7.30pm; Aug 26, 5pm

ADMISSION: $58 to $138 from esplanade.com and Sistic

CHANCE THE RAPPER - LIVE IN SINGAPORE



Chance the Rapper will hold his first concert in Singapore on Aug 25, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



American artist Chance The Rapper made history with his 2016 mixtape Coloring Book, which featured collaborations with the likes of Kanye West and Justin Bieber. It was the first streaming-only album to earn a Grammy nomination. He won three, including for Best Rap Album. This is his first concert in Singapore.

WHERE: Zepp @ Big Box, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East

WHEN: Aug 25, 8pm

ADMISSION: $158 via Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg, or call 6348-5555), $168 at the door; add $20 for priority entry; add $150 for VIP hospitality

JOHNNY IP GLORIOUS 50 CONCERT



Hong Kong-based singer Johnny Ip is the original king of television theme songs. PHOTO: 20SIX PRODUCTIONS



Hong Kong-based singer Johnny Ip is the original king of television theme songs with tracks dating back to the 1980s, such as Dramatic Life for Gone With The Wind (1980). Fun facts: He recorded an English-language album in Singapore back in 1975 and has been here more than 30 times over the years.

WHERE: Resorts World Theatre, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: HarbourFront

WHEN: Aug 26, 8pm

ADMISSION: $48 to $158 from Sistic

FILM PICKS

Yip Wai Yee, Entertainment Correspondent, recommends:

SET IT UP

Netflix/Any time on demand



Set It Up stars Glen Powell and Zoey Deutch. PHOTO: NETFLIX



Overworked and exhausted, office personal assistants Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell) come up with the perfect plan to finally get some free time for themselves - by setting up their respective bosses Kirsten (Lucy Liu) and Rick (Taye Diggs) on a date with each other.

It is a simple premise, but the film, now showing on Netflix, has gotten strong reviews for its low-key charm that is reminiscent of classic 1990s romantic comedies.

RING OF FURY



Ring Of Fury (1973) is Singapore's first gongfu flick. PHOTO: ASIAN FILM ARCHIVE



In Ring Of Fury (1973), Singapore's first gongfu flick, karate master Peter Chong plays noodle-seller Fei Pao, who seeks revenge on a group of thugs after they exact a price for his refusal to pay protection fees.

This weekend's screening of the film, now considered a cult B-movie, will see Chong appearing along with some of his disciples to put on a live demonstration of high-flying kicks. He will also answer questions and sign autographs.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

WHEN: Sunday (Aug26), 4.30pm

ADMISSION: $13.50 from theprojector.sg

ASIAN RESTORED CLASSICS



Catch nine acclaimed films such as Tokyo Story (1953) (above) at the annual Asian Restored Classics film festival. PHOTO: AFP/JIJI PRESS



The annual Asian Restored Classics film festival celebrates the best of Asian cinema and allows audiences to catch restored versions of iconic classics on the big screen again.

This year, catch nine acclaimed films such as Tokyo Story (1953), the Yasujiro Ozu masterpiece about an elderly couple who travel from their seaside village to Tokyo to visit their busy adult children who have no time to pay them much attention.

There is also Made In Hong Kong (1997), Fruit Chan's award-winning film about a triad member (played by Sam Lee) in Hong Kong who gets sucked deeper into the criminal underworld as he tries to pay off his girlfriend's medical expenses.

WHERE: Capitol Theatre and National Museum Of Singapore

WHEN: Till Sept 2, various times

ADMISSION: $13 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

INFO: arc.asianfilmarchive.org/2018