Liam Gallagher tries to get back with brother Noel

LONDON • Will there be a return of Oasis?

Singer Liam Gallagher (above), 45, wants to reconcile with his brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel, almost 10 years after the famous British rock group split.

"Earth to noel... I forgive you now let's get the BIG O (Oasis) back together..." he said in a tweet last Thursday evening.

He did not tag his 51-year-old brother in the note and Noel does not follow Liam on social media.

After no sign of a reply from Noel, Liam tweeted last Friday: "I'll take that as a NO then as you were."

Formed in the northern English city of Manchester in 1991, Oasis dominated the British pop charts well into the next decade with catchy songs influenced by the Beatles, combined with a tough, swaggering image.

Considered a pillar of the Britpop movement, it was a huge success in the 1990s and sold some 50 million records. But fighting between the brothers plagued the band, which broke up in August 2009 after a violent row moments before the band were due on stage in Paris.

Both brothers have pursued solo musical careers since Oasis split. Liam formed and fronted a new group, Beady Eye, which disbanded after releasing two albums. He went solo after that. Noel has embarked on a solo career under the name Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

The brothers have been involved in public rows since 2009 as relations between them remain turbulent. In an interview with the BBC in November last year, Noel vowed never to play with his brother again.

He performed the hit Oasis song Don't Look Back In Anger alone at the Manchester bombing tribute concert in September last year.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE