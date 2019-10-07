Learn to care for the body you live in

General surgeon Melvin Look (above), ophthalmologist Daphne Han and senior physician Chong Yeh Woei are among the experts who will be presenting at the ST Mind & Body 360 Health Management Seminar.
Learn how you can manage your health better from specialists at the ST Mind & Body 360 Health Management Seminar in two weeks' time.

Themed Living Well: Taking Care Of The Body You Live In, the seminar is presented by the Singapore Medical Specialists Centre.

General surgeon Melvin Look will expound the importance of gut health while otolaryngologist Vyas Prasad wants to help individuals sleep better by helping them understand insomnia and obstructive sleep apnoea.

Ophthalmologist Daphne Han will share advice on how one can detect and manage common eye conditions such as myopia and diseases such as cataracts and age-related macular degeneration.

The other experts include senior physician Chong Yeh Woei, who will dispense tips on eating well and living well; and urologist Chong Kian Tai, who will speak about a new prostate cancer treatment method.

  • BOOK IT/ ST MIND & BODY 360 HEALTH MANAGEMENT SEMINAR

  • WHERE: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road

    WHEN: Oct 19, 10am to 2pm

    ADMISSION: $12 nett a person, including tea break and bento lunch

    INFO: Register online at str.sg/ST360

