Learn about fear at Science Centre Singapore

The Science Centre Singapore has a permanent exhibition exploring the science of fear - from snakes and clowns to non-tangible fears such as that of being buried alive and having to give a public speech.

Titled Phobia²: The Science Of Fear, the exhibition enables visitors to understand the broader subject of fear, its psychology and the effect it has on people's daily lives.

For example, did you know that in the 15th century, a witch hunt spread through Europe and people suspected of witchcraft were hunted and imprisoned, many rope-bound and drowned or buried alive? The event can be seen as a tragic example of how fear can grip society.

The attraction, opened in April 2018, is billed as Asia's first phobia-themed exhibition.

There is an interactive room that offers information on a range of common phobias, such as nomophobia, the fear of being without a mobile phone.

There is also an educational room with a giant sculpture of the human brain.

The display aims to empower visitors to overcome the fears that hold them back.

Associate Professor Lim Tit Meng, chief executive of Science Centre Singapore, says: "Fear is something we all can relate to as it is a psychological challenge which can result in a lack of confidence, a barrier to studying or socialising.

"It is indeed interesting that even though we are born with only two fears - fear of falling and fear of loud noises, we tend to develop more fears growing up - which could range from a fear of spiders to snakes to a dental check-up.

"Let's take a moment to think what really is fear and why do we experience it."