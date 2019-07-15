Learn about cancers at Mind & Body seminar

Several oncologists from Parkway Cancer Centre will share the latest information regarding cancer treatment and management at a seminar next month organised by The Straits Times Mind & Body section and the cancer centre.

The line-up includes Dr Richard Quek, who will speak on his areas of focus, namely sarcoma, a cancer in connective tissue, and melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

He will also talk about the introduction of immunotherapy and how it has improved the survival rates of patients with advanced melanoma.

Dr Wong Chiung Ing will focus on cancers affecting women and Dr Foo Kian Fong will speak on the top three cancers affecting men.

The lifetime risk of developing cancer among the population here is estimated to be one in four to five people, but there are gender differences in cancer incidences and survival.

Data from the Singapore Cancer Registry showed that from 2011 to 2015, the most common cancer affecting men was colorectal cancer, followed by lung cancer and prostate cancer.

BOOK IT / UNDERSTANDING CANCER AND BEYOND 2019

WHERE: The Star Gallery @ The Star Performing Arts Centre, The Star Vista, 1 Vista Exchange Green WHEN: Aug 3, 1.30 to 5pm (registration begins at 12.30pm) ADMISSION: $15 a person, including a bento tea break set and goodie bag. To register, go to str.sg/pcc3

In the same period, breast cancer was the most common cancer for women in Singapore, followed by colorectal cancer and lung cancer.

Dr Colin Phipps Diong, who will be discussing the evolving treatment of blood cancers, says the seminar on Aug 3 is where patients and their relatives can find out more about the cancer they may have and the treatment methods.

"When I treat patients, it's important for them to understand the scientific reasons behind the treatment, which will allow them to follow through better," he says.

"Just because you're diagnosed with a disease doesn't mean it's the end of the world."

The seminar will also feature multiple breakout sessions, during which doctors can address queries participants have on the cancers affecting women and men, as well as lung and blood cancers.