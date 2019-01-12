Lady Gaga says sorry for working with R. Kelly

NEW YORK • Pop diva Lady Gaga apologised on Thursday for a 2013 collaboration with R&B star R. Kelly, who has been accused of having sex with children.

"I'm sorry, both for my poor judgment when I was young, and for not speaking out sooner," she tweeted.

"I intend to remove this song Do What U Want (With My Body) from iTunes and other streaming platforms and will not be working with him again."

Her apology comes amid renewed attention on allegations of sexual misconduct against Kelly, which were highlighted in a six-hour documentary series.

In the Lifetime cable network show Surviving R. Kelly which premiered this month, backup singers alleged sexual relations between him and three girls under age 16, including 15-year-old star Aaliyah, who died in 2001 in a plane crash.

Meanwhile, Beyonce's father Mathew Knowles has revealed how the family made sure that the singer and her then Destiny's Child bandmates were not harmed when they met Kelly in 1998 to explore a tie-up.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, he said: "When they went to the bathroom, (his then wife) Tina would go with them. They did not leave our eyes."