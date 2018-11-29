Korean stars caught in scandals over parents' debts

SEOUL • Singer-actor Rain has become the latest South Korean artist to be embroiled in a scandal involving his parents. An online post updated on Tuesday claimed that his parents had unpaid debts.

The star's management agency Rain Company has issued an official announcement that said: "The allegation is about Rain's mother who has passed away. We will meet with the person as soon as possible and check the facts. We will do our best to come to a settlement."

It was reported later that Rain's father had met the man who wrote the post, but they had yet to come to an agreement.

The controversy came close on the heels of two separate scandals involving the parents of rappers Microdot and Dok2.

Microdot announced last week that he will leave the TV programmes he is currently cast in due to the alleged debts of his parents who are in New Zealand.

The South Korean police sought assistance from Interpol last Friday and the rapper's parents said they will return to South Korea to settle the matter, without specifying the time of return.

A media outlet also reported on Monday of a sum of money borrowed by Dok2's mother in the late 1990s.

A few hours after the news broke, Dok2 took to social media to address the issue.

He acknowledged that his mother had borrowed the money, but said the issue had been settled legally.

"I can spend 10 million won a month on meals. Would our lives have gotten better by borrowing the money and disappearing with it?" he said. "(It seems that people think) they can mess with me because I do not lose my temper. No is a no for me. Hip-hop is hip-hop." Ten million won is about S$12,200.

His mother also appeared on camera saying: "We may give the money out of sympathy, but the case has been closed."

The response of the rapper and his mother sparked outrage online, with many criticising them for their insensitivity and lack of responsibility.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK