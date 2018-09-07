Kit Chan marks 25 years as a singer with concert and album

Feted home-grown performer Kit Chan is marking her 25th anniversary as a singer in a big way with a new concert and new album.

Titled 25 Years On: A Time For Everything, the show will be held at Esplanade Theatre on Nov 9 and 10. Tickets, from $88 to $208, go on sale today via www.esplanade. com/kitchan.

Chan, 45, who will serve as creative director, says: "Whether as a singer or as someone in the audience, Esplanade has always been my favourite performance venue. Being able to stage a show here is rather befitting of my current relaxed state of mind and being."

Her last gig here was her Spellbound Homecoming Concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in September 2016.

Fans can expect to hear classic Mandarin and Cantonese hits such as Worry, Heartache and Waiting. She will also be performing tracks from her upcoming album in public for the first time.

The concert is jointly presented by music streaming service KKBOX and Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay. A free 60-day KKBOX premium membership will be given to those who buy concert tickets.

Talks to tour the concert outside Singapore are under way.

Boon Chan