Kevin Spacey's Underwood dies in House Of Cards

LOS ANGELES •The cards have been revealed. Frank Underwood is officially dead, according to a trailer for political series House Of Cards, which returns to television in November without star Kevin Spacey.

The trailer, released by Netflix, shows Robin Wright, who plays Spacey's screen wife Claire, standing by Underwood's grave and delivering a few emotionless words.

"I'll tell you this though, Francis," she says. "When they bury me, it won't be in my backyard. And when they pay their respects, they'll have to wait in line."

The trailer gives no details of how Underwood dies, but Netflix has said that the sixth and final season will focus on Wright's devious character, who became American president at the end of season five.

Spacey became embroiled in controversy last year when actor Anthony Rapp accused him of trying to seduce him in 1986 when Rapp was 14.

Los Angeles prosecutors on Tuesday announced they would not file sexual assault charges against Spacey in one case involving a 1992 accusation because it fell outside the California statute of limitations.

A second case is under review.

The sixth season of House Of Cards will be released on Nov 2, with eight episodes rather than the 13 of previous seasons.

REUTERS