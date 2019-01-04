Premium
Billionaire Peter Lim’s daughter, Kim, opens up about self-harm, parent’s divorce and being a mother
She may be home-grown billionaire Peter Lim's daughter, but Kim Lim says she has had to work for what she wants
In public, Kim Lim is always sparkling and stylish, with a cluster of Cartier Love and Juste un Clou bracelets on her arm.
Asked if they have a special meaning, she says with a smile: "I usually go out without much jewellery, I just like to stack different bracelets."
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?
Topics: