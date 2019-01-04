Billionaire Peter Lim’s daughter, Kim, opens up about self-harm, parent’s divorce and being a mother

Kim Lim at Hotel Football, where her family has a private suite. The hotel is next door to Manchester United's Old Trafford football stadium.
Kim Lim at Hotel Football, where her family has a private suite. The hotel is next door to Manchester United's Old Trafford football stadium.PHOTO: MARK LAW
"A person can have hundreds of thousands of 'friends' on social media, but more importantly, it is about finding a few true friends in real life." - KIM LIM (with her son Kyden)
"A person can have hundreds of thousands of 'friends' on social media, but more importantly, it is about finding a few true friends in real life." - KIM LIM (with her son Kyden)ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG

She may be home-grown billionaire Peter Lim's daughter, but Kim Lim says she has had to work for what she wants

In public, Kim Lim is always sparkling and stylish, with a cluster of Cartier Love and Juste un Clou bracelets on her arm.

Asked if they have a special meaning, she says with a smile: "I usually go out without much jewellery, I just like to stack different bracelets."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 04, 2019, with the headline 'Keeping up with Kim'. Print Edition | Subscribe
