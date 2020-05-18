Keeping dementia at bay with mindfulness

Several years ago, Madam Tan Sok Khoon, 65, came across an article about dementia and was concerned by the statistics she read.

The Institute of Mental Health numbers showed one in 10 people aged above 60 in Singapore has dementia, with the condition affecting half of those above 85. The figures were released in 2015 after a three-year study.

She feared the possibility of getting dementia. In 2017, when she was at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery in Bishan, she came across a poster on a dementia and depression risk prevention programme called Age Well Everyday (AWE) by Mind Science Centre (MSC) - an academic and research centre under the National University Health System - and decided to sign up for it.

The programme, which is now conducted online due to the circuit breaker, includes mindfulness practice, physical activities, health education, music reminiscence, art therapy and horticulture therapy.

Practising mindfulness involves sitting silently and paying attention to thoughts, sounds, the sensations of breathing or parts of the body, and bringing one's attention back whenever the mind starts to wander.

Since attending the sessions over six months in 2017, Madam Tan has been more alert and also has a clearer mind that she said helps her make better decisions.

The retired financial controller, who does not exhibit any dementia-related impairments, said: "It has become a part of my life now. I continue to practise mindfulness every morning and night, focusing on deep breathing exercises."

Since the start of the circuit breaker, she has increased the length of time she practises mindfulness to keep active and embrace the changes that isolation has brought.

Madam Tan is single and lives with her mother, brother and sister in the MacPherson area.

For example, she now cooks all her meals herself instead of heading out to buy takeaways. She is also doing more household chores as she is unable to engage her part-time domestic helper during this period.

Madam Tan is among seniors who are reaping the benefits of mindfulness practice while trying to keep dementia at bay.

Online resources for seniors

MINDFULNESS TRAINING VIDEO SERIES The Mind Science Centre (MSC) is collaborating with the People's Association (PA) to produce a series of bite-size videos to give seniors advice and tips on mindful breathing, eating and drinking. The next video on mindful eating will be shared on May 25. The videos are shared on the National University Health System, MSC and PA Facebook pages. AGE WELL EVERYDAY PROGRAMME Participants in the Age Well Everyday (AWE) programme can continue to be active with free live sessions on physical activities, health talks, mindfulness practice, horticulture therapy and music and art reminiscence. The first session held last Saturday was focused on calming the mind and self-care during the circuit breaker. The online sessions are open only to existing participants in the AWE programme. The next sessions are held on Saturday, June 6 and 20, from 9 to 10am. Those interested to sign up for the programme after the circuit breaker can go to medicine.nus.edu.sg/nmsc/awe for the list of nearest community centres or voluntary welfare organisations, or e-mail pcmbox6@nus.edu.sg. MODULES FROM AWE PROGRAMME VIA SUSS' UNILEARN PORTAL In collaboration with Stroke Support Station and the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), MSC developed the AWE online course to complement the AWE programme. The course comprises six modules on lifestyle management, stroke, dementia, depression and caregiving. Until May 31, the first two modules on lifestyle management, which covers healthy eating, keeping a balanced diet, benefits of regular health screening, stress management skills as well as strategies to manage and cope with stress, are offered for free. The modules would otherwise cost $100 in total. Individuals can go to the SUSS UniLearn portal at free.unilearn.edu.sg to sign up or find out more about the course.

A study conducted by researchers from the MSC has found that practising mindfulness can help seniors improve their memory and suggests that it may prevent or slow down the onset of dementia.

The study was targeted at seniors in Singapore who had been diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment such as mild memory difficulties, difficulties in orientation, poor attention and difficulties concentrating.

It was carried out on 55 seniors aged between 60 and 85.

In the study, participants attended weekly mindfulness sessions of 40 minutes and were found to show improvements in their memory in three months.

While there have been studies done on the benefits of mindfulness in seniors, this is the first such study to examine both magnetic resonance imaging scans and inflammatory biomarkers for changes with mindfulness practice, according to MSC.

Biomarkers are useful in several ways, including measuring the progress of a disease.

Associate Professor Rathi Mahendran, chairman of the MSC Academic Committee, said the participants in the study who have mild cognitive impairment have an increased risk of dementia, with 50 per cent of cases progressing to develop dementia.

"Unfortunately, no new treatment options have been discovered in the past decade despite intensified efforts and numerous attempts in pharmaceutical trials.

"Hence, the dementia field has recently moved towards validating potential cognitive stimulating interventions such as mindfulness practice to slow cognitive decline," said Prof Mahendran, a principal investigator of the study.

Mindfulness practice reduces inflammation, enhances connectivity in the brain and helps to reduce stress, she added.

"So even at the early stage of cognitive decline (mild cognitive impairment), regular mindfulness practice trains the brain to focus and concentrate and reverses inflammatory processes and improves brain connectivity, making it possible to slow cognitive decline or even reverse it"

Housewife Lim Ah Mei completed the AWE programme in July 2017 and continues to practise mindfulness twice a week.

"I am less distracted and more focused on the present, which helps me to be less forgetful in my daily activities. After I started practising mindfulness, my husband has become the more forgetful person," said the 71-year-old.

Madam Lim also used to have problems sleeping in the past, but mindfulness practice has helped her to fall asleep faster and have better quality sleep now.

The AWE programme is currently conducted on video-conferencing platform Zoom with the first session held last Saturday.

Drawing on the findings of the study and in the light of Covid-19, the MSC has partnered with the People's Association, Council for Third Age, Singapore University of Social Sciences and National Silver Academy to come up with other free digital resources on mindfulness for seniors to keep physically and mentally active.

They include bite-size videos to give seniors advice and tips on mindful breathing, eating and drinking, and a lifestyle management course on healthy eating and the benefits of regular health screening.

I am less distracted and more focused on the present, which helps me to be less forgetful in my daily activities. After I started practising mindfulness, my husband has become the more forgetful person. HOUSEWIFE LIM AH MEI, who completed the Age Well Everyday programme in 2017

MSC clinical psychologist and mindfulness teacher Joy Chen said a key component of mindfulness practice is to train a person's attention to focus on useful information and disregard irrelevant information.

"This helps the mind to be more focused, trains its attention and helps in retaining the memory power to recall information more effectively," she said.

Last month, Ms Chen conducted a 45-minute Facebook live session titled Introduction To Mindfulness To Stay Well At Home to share how practising mindfulness can help seniors to build their resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic. She also answered their questions on mindfulness in real-time.

MSC director John Wong encouraged seniors who are tech-savvy to try the online resources during the circuit breaker period.

He said: "Those who do not have online access, we would encourage family members to introduce them to the physical AWE programme after the circuit breaker is lifted."

During these trying times, seniors in Singapore may be faced with uncertainty and frightening possibilities, said Prof Mahendran.

"We hope the digital resources can help them develop healthy coping skills through the practice of mindfulness to overcome their feelings of anxiety and be more intentional on cultivating calming and joyful emotions," she said.