Keeping active despite autoimmune disorder

What is your secret to looking fabulous?

For me, I believe it is about keeping a positive attitude, staying young at heart and living a life chasing magical experiences.

Has there ever been a time when you were not fit and fab?

Not really. I have always been an active person and do not enjoy sitting still for a great length of time.

As a child, I would either be climbing or hanging on trees, balancing on fences, playing tag or just running around with my friends.

I did track and field, gymnastics, cheerleading and dance in my younger years.

What is your diet like?

I believe in eating everything in moderation and eating instinctually. I have a relatively healthy diet where I eat natural foods for about 80 per cent of the time and allow for indulgences about 20 per cent of the time.

What are your indulgences?

My homemade chocolate chip cookies, key lime pie, tomahawk steak and truffle fries. I live to eat.

How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance?

I believe in work-life integration. Instead of separating work, life and fitness, I choose to blend them together by being active at work, at home and in life.

BioBox

URSULA PONG AGE: 60 HEIGHT: 1.64m WEIGHT: 57kg This high school physical education teacher at the Singapore American School was featured in this section of the paper nearly a decade ago and remains fit and fab today. She exercises every day, doing almost exactly what she did in her younger days. "My fitness regimen has not changed much over the years except that I have incorporated more time warming up, doing mobility and flexibility exercises before and after my workouts now," she said. "Fortunately, I am still able to do the same or similar types of workouts as in my 30s and 40s, but recovery takes a little longer now." Ms Pong has an autoimmune disorder called Hashimoto's Hypothyroidism, the symptoms of which may include fatigue, weight gain, muscle aches and reduced exercise tolerance, among others. That, along with menopause, meant she has had to develop a very strong mindset to push through the days when she feels extremely fatigued and has no desire to eat healthy, she said. "It's not easy, but I push hard to make training a priority." The Canadian has worked in Singapore since 1988. She is married to Mr Marcel Daane, 53, an executive and life coach, and the author of the book Headstrong Performance. Their daughter, Kilani Daane, 19, is studying neuroscience and psychology at Tulane University in the United States.

What are the three most important things in your life?

Family, friends and health.

What are your favourite and least favourite parts of your body?

I have learnt to look internally and focus on performance abilities, so I don't focus on the exterior and waste time looking for flaws.

If I had to choose a favourite part though, it would be my smile.

What are your must-dos before and after a workout?

Dynamic stretches and mobility exercises before the workout and static stretches after the workout.

How important is it for you to keep up with your fitness routine?

Keeping my fitness routine is a priority and the greatest investment I can make towards my health. Investing in my health today ensures that I will live a fulfilling life well into my sunset years.

With this kind of mindset, it is very easy to motivate myself to work out on those days when I don't feel like working out.

How has your active lifestyle influenced your family and friends?

My husband and I have always enjoyed fitness and believe in being strong fitness role models for our daughter, in particular.

She is 19 and plays beach volleyball as an NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) Division 1 athlete in the United States.

My father died two years ago and my mother is retired. She stays active at 87, doing her taiji exercises at home and going for walks.

What is the most extreme thing you have done in the name of fitness?

I am not sure what I have done in the name of fitness is extreme, but I fought and won in the Vanda White Collar Boxing event in 2009 against an opponent almost 20 years younger than me, in front of a 1,000-plus crowd.

I have also competed in a few figure competitions locally and in Canada, as well as done the first Spartan Race held in Singapore in 2015 and took first place in my age category.

How extensive is your collection of sports-related paraphernalia?

I can't say I am a collector of sports-related paraphernalia, but about 95 per cent of my closet is filled with Lululemon and Nike gear.

Would you go for plastic surgery?

I don't have anything against others who go for plastic surgery, but I personally would not do so as I am very proud of the wrinkles I have.

Trust me when I say I have a great story to tell for every wrinkle I have.

Do you think you are sexy?

I believe sexy is an attitude and mindset. If you are a strong and confident woman, then you are sexy. I feel I am strong and confident.