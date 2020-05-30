Katy Perry flaunts baby bump

LOS ANGELES • Katy Perry is busting out her finest maternity wear for her first pregnancy and she looks amazing. In a series of mirror selfies posted on Instagram on Thursday, the pop star - dressed in a luminous floor-length silver gown - proudly shows off her baby bump, Harper's Bazaar reports.

She looks over the moon, smiling happily as she rests her hands on her stomach in one image. Another shows her moon-eyed, with her mouth wide open.

A pair of glittering silver heels and metallic double-hoop earrings complete her ensemble.

The look was in celebration of private aerospace company SpaceX and Nasa's attempt to launch two American astronauts into space for a trip to the International Space Station.

This event is the first time astronauts have been launched into space from United States soil since 2011, Vogue reports.

This is also the first time SpaceX is flying humans into orbit. SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk in 2002, aims to make space transportation more accessible.

Perry was scheduled to host a pre-event livestream on the Discovery Channel and it is no surprise that she chose to dress up for the event. After all, the E.T. singer has had a long-lasting infatuation with the cosmos.

However, due to the weather, the launching which had been scheduled for Wednesday was postponed to today.

The 35-year-old wrote: "Welp. Today's #SpaceLaunchLive was BUMPED due to weather", a cheeky pun alluding to her pregnancy.

"But what's two days when @spacex has been waiting for 18 years... Let's pray it's in the cards for Saturday!" she continued.

She also encouraged her followers to stay tuned for the livestream, writing: "Set your alarm for the 3:22pm EDT launch, and don't miss the pregame with me on @Discovery and @ScienceChannel for a historical moment in space travel".

Perry, who is engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, ended the post with a rocket emoji.

Perry's celestial ensemble seems to have won many over including Victoria's Secret model and Bloom's ex Miranda Kerr, who commented: "Gorgeous mama".