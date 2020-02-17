Kate Middleton has 'mummy guilt'

LONDON • Prince William's wife Kate Middleton laid bare her "mummy guilt" during a landmark podcast last Saturday, recorded as part of her efforts to bring about a "generational change" in early-years childcare.

The Duchess of Cambridge told the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast that she suffered anxiety about her performance as a mother "all the time", adding that "anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying".

"Questioning your own decisions, and your own judgments, and things like that... I think that starts from the moment you have a baby," said the mother of three. "I totally underestimated the impact and the change it had on our lives."

Asked if she felt "mummy guilt", the mother to George, six; Charlotte, four; and Louis, 20 months, said: "Yes, absolutely."

The morning sickness she suffered with all three of her children had strained the family, she noted.

"William didn't feel he could do much to help and it's hard for everyone to see you suffering without actually being able to do anything about it," she said.

Despite the challenges, she said that since having children, she had "found a new enjoyment out of life".

Her experience of bringing up three children led her to launch a survey to find answers about raising a "happy, healthy" generation.

When asked what she hopes her children will remember from childhood, she replied: "Going to the beach getting soaking wet, filling our boots full of water."

The Duchess has previously spoken of worrying about how well she was adapting to motherhood, saying "it is lonely at times and you do feel quite isolated".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE