K-pop stars pledge support for Black Lives Matter movement

SEOUL • South Korean pop stars - including Jay Park, Red Velvet's Yeri and Tiffany from Girls' Generation - have spoken up about and contributed to the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States.

The US has seen nationwide protests after Mr George Floyd, 46, died while being detained by police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with second-degree murder.

The South Korean stars have shared information in both English and Korean to spread the message to fans in South Korea and abroad.

According to Korean pop culture website Soompi, many South Korean celebrities have also adopted the Blackout Tuesday campaign, which was reportedly started by the US music industry to put a pause on promotional activities and reflect on how to support the black community.

Singer Park Ji-min, 22, known by her stage name Jamie, posted a note on Instagram to educate her fans and followers about the context and intentions of the movement.

California-born Amber Liu, 27, formerly of South Korean girl group f(x), shared an email template for writing to officials about Mr Floyd's death.

She also retweeted news about Mr Floyd's autopsy report and Chauvin's charges being upgraded from third-to second-degree murder. Three other police officers have also been charged.

American rapper and singer Jay Park, 33, who rose to fame as a member of South Korean boy band 2PM, has also been vocal on social media.

Born in Washington state, Park has previously said he was heavily influenced by American artists, including black performers such as Jay Z, Nas, Tupac and Usher.

After a brief hiatus from the South Korean music industry, he returned to the US and founded his own labels, AOMG and H1GHR Music.

On Monday, he posted a picture of artists from H1GHR Music standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, and said the label and artists had collectively donated US$21,000 (S$29,400) to the cause.