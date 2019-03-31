Just the two of us saying ‘I do’

As a bridesmaid at four different weddings, Ms Kara Lau saw how the long day of festivities was so tiring that by evening, the brides could not wait for it to be over.

So when it was her turn to get married, Ms Lau and her husband, sales manager Chris Lee, decided to buck tradition.

Two years ago, they went to New Zealand for a wedding-cum-honeymoon, flying by helicopter to get married in a private ceremony atop Roys Peak near the town of Wanaka in the South Island.

No guests – not even their families – were present.

“The whole process was relaxed, hassle-free and not tiring. We popped champagne on the mountain, had a casual photo shoot and drank wine in our Airbnb before heading to a steakhouse for dinner,” says Ms Lau, a business development executive.

The couple, both 30, are among a small but growing number of couples who go away – or “elope” as some put it – to have an intimate wedding rather than a large wedding banquet.

Social networking site Pinterest said in its Wedding Trends Report 2019 that searches for “elopement photography” were up 128 per cent last year from the year before.

Ms Janessa White, co-founder of United States-based wedding planner Simply Eloped, says: “One consistent pattern we see among many of our clients is a desire to focus on intimacy and their relationship, instead of the distractions that go along with a traditional wedding.”

The company, set up in 2016, defines elopements as ceremonies with 20 or fewer guests. They organise these ceremonies in places such as New York City, Hawaii and Colorado, with about 90 per cent of their clients from the US.

While elopement weddings do not have to take place overseas, they are usually held in a different city or country from where the couple lives.

Closer to home, Ms Leana Doray, co-founder of Singapore-based website The Wedding Scoop, has seen a rise in elopements in the last few years, though the number is small.

Out of 200 couples, mostly from Singapore and Malaysia, featured by the website in the last two years, about seven involved elopements.

Ms Doray says: “Unlike in the West, eloping remains a novel idea here as many couples still want to get married in the presence of family and friends.”

But she said some would rather forgo elaborate ceremonies with large audiences and focus on enjoying the day with their partner.



Ms Grace Chung and Mr Ronnie Cai got married in Aurland, near the village of Flam in Norway

Ms Grace Chung, 32, and Mr Ronnie Cai, 35, did just that. In 2017, they got married in Aurland, near the village of Flam in Norway.

Ms Chung, a medical social worker, says: “We are a more private couple who are not as comfortable in large groups, so to have a large group of people witnessing our solemnisation might have been a bit stressful.”

Her husband is a student development officer at a polytechnic.

The couple spent two days exploring Aurland with their wedding photographer, Ms Melanie Ng, a Singaporean based in Norway who runs Assemblage Photography.

This included a visit to the wedding spot, a cliff overlooking the fjords, where they wrote their vows the day before the ceremony. Afterwards, they drove around, taking photos at scenic locations before returning to the same spot at night, where they built a fire and roasted marshmallows.

Ms Ng, who specialises in destination weddings and “elopements”, says: “Having an elopement gives the couple freedom to design a wedding day that is truly theirs and celebrate their relationship in a way that feels right for them.”

While the destinations are beautiful and photographs stunning, couples do not feel like they are breaking the bank as it is also a holiday or honeymoon.

Mr Cai and Ms Chung also travelled to Finland and Denmark during their 20-day trip. They spent about $6,000 on the wedding, which included photography, the fees for the celebrant (the person who performs the wedding), and travel costs for the celebrant and Ms Ng, who is based in Oslo. The rest of the trip cost about $10,000.

For Mr Lee and Ms Lau, they spent about $5,000 on their wedding organised by New Zealand Heli and Destination Weddings. The price included photography, a celebrant, a large wildflower bouquet and exclusive use of Roys Peak for about an hour.

They spent about $10,000 on the rest of their two-week trip, where they drove a campervan around the South Island and did activities such as skydiving and paragliding.

What the two couples spent seems lower than the cost of weddings here – on average, between $30,000 and $50,000, according to digital publication The Wedding Vow – though much of the cost of the wedding banquet is usually covered by red packets from guests.

While elopement has for long meant sneaking away to get married secretly, the couples who went away to get hitched in small ceremonies say they had the blessings of friends and family.

They also organised a celebratory meal back home.

Mr Cai and Ms Chung held a luncheon for their immediate families about two weeks after they returned from Norway, while Mr Lee and Ms Lau had a banquet for about 220 guests last year.

Ms Lau says: “Holding the wedding and banquet separately allowed us to respect the wants and needs of our families, while not having to give up how we wanted to spend our special day.”

And some couples invite their closest friends to take part in the elopement.

Mr Roy Liao, 33, a vice-president at an investment firm, and Mrs Fanny Liao, 34, an office manager at an aerospace company, got married under the cherry blossoms in Kyoto, Japan, in 2016.

The couple, who are US citizens and live in Los Angeles, travelled there with four friends – one of whom was ordained to perform weddings and conducted the ceremony for them.

Mrs Liao says: “Because we were there with just four friends, the wedding was very intimate and everyone was in a very good mood. There was no stress, it was easy to have fun with each other and make that day just about the two of us.”

Exchanging vows in wild, cold Antarctica

The only "guests" at their wedding were penguins.

In November last year, against a backdrop of white, Mr Joedha Ghosh and Ms Eunice Yeo said their vows in the world's wildest continent, Antarctica.

It was a wedding that Mr Ghosh had dreamed of since he made his first trip there in 2016.

"I have always loved nature and Antarctica was the ultimate destination. When I saw it for the first time, I fell in love with the place and knew I wanted to come back. I thought that if I ever got married, I would want it to be in Antarctica," says the Indian national who is assistant vice-president at a bank.

The couple, who are around 40, met at a gym in 2014 and were friends and gym buddies for the next three years before they "got serious" in 2017.

Ms Yeo, who clinched top spot in the women's category of Singapore's inaugural Spartan Race in 2015, introduced Mr Ghosh to the obstacle-based race, which they now compete in together.





Antarctica is so pristine and untouched, like how the earth would have been without humans. It was an overwhelming experience to have a private ceremony there with the person I love and just be close to each other. MR JOEDHA GHOSH, who wed Ms Eunice Yeo (both above) in Antarctica

They also take part in running events, such as the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge.

While Ms Yeo, a bank associate, used to prefer visiting cities such as New York, London and Paris, she began travelling with Mr Ghosh in 2016 to more remote destinations such as Lapland in northern Finland; India's mountainous Leh and Ladakh regions; and Tromso, which is known as one of Norway's prime spots to view the Northern Lights.

But none of these places were as isolated as Antarctica, a continent of superlatives - the coldest, the driest, the most remote.

And before they could hold their wedding ceremony, they had to battle the elements.

Getting to Antarctica involved a two-day sail from Ushuaia, a town in Argentina near the southernmost tip of South America, across the Drake Passage - one of the roughest sea crossings in the world that left Mr Ghosh face down in their cabin for most of the journey, drowsy from seasick pills.

They sailed there on the MS Midnatsol, on a 10-day trip organised by Norwegian cruise company Hurtigruten that cost $20,000, including photography, a solemniser and round-trip flights from Singapore to Argentina.

On the day of their wedding, the couple trekked for an hour in minus 3 deg C cold, up a small hill that the ship's crew had selected as their wedding spot.

Then, Ms Yeo swopped her winter wear for a sleeveless gown, which she wore during the half-hour ceremony officiated by the ship's captain.

She says: "It was an indescribable feeling to have our wedding ceremony in such a beautiful place."

During the cruise, the couple spotted wildlife such as seals, penguins, whales and orcas, and took part in a polar plunge, where they submerged themselves in the minus 2 deg C water, which did not freeze due to its salinity.

Mr Ghosh adds: "Antarctica is so pristine and untouched, like how the earth would have been without humans. It was an overwhelming experience to have a private ceremony there with the person I love and just be close to each other."

After returning from Antarctica, the couple held two banquets for friends and family - one in Singapore and another in Calcutta, with less than 100 guests each.

Mr Ghosh says: "We kept the banquets small as we believe that marriage is between two people, not among the whole world."

Preparing to "elope"

Couples share their tips on how to plan an elopement.

1. Check with the Registry of Marriages (ROM) if Singapore recognises a certificate from the country you are getting married in.

While the ROM website states that marriages solemnised overseas and registered in accordance with the law of the country are generally recognised, some places, such as Antarctica, are an exception.

Mr Joedha Ghosh and Ms Eunice Yeo, who got married there, were advised to register their marriage in Singapore before their trip.

2. Trust your wedding planners as they are the experts, says Mr Chris Lee, who got married in New Zealand.

He advises couples not to stress over details such as transport or what shots the photographer is going to take and to just enjoy their big day.

3. If you are travelling after the ceremony, ship your gown and suit home so you can travel lighter.

That was what Mr Roy Liao and Mrs Fanny Liao did after their wedding in Kyoto, Japan, before heading to Nagoya, Hakone and Tokyo.

4. Brides-to-be, consider hiring a make-up artist that specialises in Asian features.

Alternatively, do your own make-up and hairstyling. Ms Yeo learnt from YouTube videos and practised in Singapore before her wedding in Antarctica.