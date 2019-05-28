June holidays are coming: Get ready for the mid-year break with these 7 essential reads

SINGAPORE - The June holidays are almost here, and it is time to recharge your batteries with the family.

While some people will choose to relax overseas, the school holidays can also be a good time to explore some fun activities closer to home.

Be it indoors or outdoors, The Straits Times has some suggestions to help you make the most of the June break.

1. Check out new activities at Sentosa



PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA



Been a long time since you visited the island?

Perhaps it's time to venture south and check out some of the new activities at tourist favourites like the S.E.A. Aquarium and Adventure Cove Waterpark.

READ MORE HERE

2. Check out Singaporean artists' works created for young audiences



PHOTO: NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE



This year's Gallery Children's Biennale, held at the National Gallery, showcases artworks that are targeted at young audiences.

Themed Embracing Wonder, this year's exhibition includes 11 interactive and multi-dimensional artworks.

READ MORE HERE

3. Going on vacation? Things to know in case of a travel emergency



PHOTO: ST FILE



For those heading abroad for the school holidays, it is important to always be prepared for the worst-case scenario.

If you find yourself in a tricky situation, travel experts have three key reminders: Make a police report, contact the insurer and seek consular help.

READ MORE HERE

4. Take note of traffic jams when driving to Malaysia



PHOTO: ST FILE



Planning a short trip to our neighbouring country during the June holidays?

Those intending to drive to Malaysia should note that heavy traffic is expected at the land checkpoints, especially on the weekends.

READ MORE HERE

5. Try out experiments with your kids at home



PHOTO: ST FILE



Not all science experiments need to be done in a lab - some can be enjoyed in the comforts of your own home.

However, caution should always be exercised and these experiments should be conducted under the supervision of an adult.

READ MORE HERE

6. Take a child-friendly staycation in Singapore



PHOTO: ST FILE



Not too keen on taking your young children on an overseas getaway?

Instead of splurging on a vacation with fussy kids, you may want to try these kid-friendly staycation spots.

READ MORE HERE

7. Tips to enjoy the school holidays on a budget



PHOTO: ST FILE



Been busy at work? Spend some time in June to bond with your children.

Doing crafts, baking and going on nature walks could be a budget-conscious way to keep the kids occupied during the month-long break.

READ MORE HERE