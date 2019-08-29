Joi Chua to stage first full-fledged concert here

Singaporean singer Joi Chua, known for her warm vocals and fine singing prowess, will hold her first full-fledged concert in Singapore on Nov 29 as she celebrates 20 years in the music scene.

The solo concert, titled Joi Chua Flow Concert In Singapore, will be held at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hall 601 to 604.

The concert is conceptualised and produced by IMC Captasia Group, and Chua will helm its creative direction.

Other key figures involved include award-winning Singaporean producer and music arranger Kenn C, Singaporean fashion designer Max Tan and rising Hong Kong director Kit Choi.

Chua, 41, is known for hits such as Catch The Sunrise With Me, One Day I Will and Waiting For A Sunny Day.

She was nominated for Best Female Mandarin Singer at the Golden Melody Awards in 2008, Taiwan's biggest music awards night.

The multi-faceted artist also went on to compose and produce her own indie EP, Perspectives, in 2012.

Tickets for the upcoming concert will be available to IMC Live Global Fans in a pre-sale on Sept 4. Public sales will commence on Sept 5, and Singtel Mobile customers will get a 10 per cent discount on tickets from Sept 10 onwards.

BOOK IT/JOI CHUA FLOW CONCERT IN SINGAPORE

WHERE: Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hall 601 to 604

WHEN: Nov 29, 8pm

ADMISSION: $88, $118, $148, $178, $208 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg)

INFO: www.facebook.com/IMCLiveGlobal