Johansson engaged to SNL's Colin Jost

LOS ANGELES • Avengers: Endgame star Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost are engaged after two years of dating.

The American actress' publicist, Mr Marcel Pariseau, confirmed the engagement to the Associated Press on Sunday, but no wedding date has been set.

This will be the 34-year-old actress' third marriage, while it will be the first for Jost, 36.

Johansson, who played Avengers heroine Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, finalised her divorce from her second husband Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a four-year-old daughter, Rose, in September 2017.

She was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.